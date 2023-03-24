Detroit man charged in 3 deaths facing charges for another

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man who is charged with murder in the death of his girlfriend, step-father and mother is now facing charges in the death of a 24-year-old woman, according to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office.

Jonathan Welch, 23, is charged with first-degree murder, unlawful driving away of an automobile and arson of a motor vehicle in connection with the death of Natayla Morse. He is scheduled to appear for a probable cause hearing on April 5 and a preliminary examination on April 12.

Police were called on June 6, 2022, to the 4600 block of Lenox Street where they found Morse's body. Prosecutors say the victim suffered blunt force trauma.

Officials say the incident happened two days prior, on June 4, and Welch took the victim's car to the area of Lappin and Beland streets before allegedly setting it on fire.

Prosecutors say a month later, Welch fatally stabbed his 42-year-old mother, Flossie Bray, of Harper Woods, who died from her injuries six days after the July 10 attack. He is also accused of killing 22-year-old Zlayiah Frazier, and his step-father, 70-year-old Robert Bray Jr.

Frazier was the mother of Welch's young son. At the time of this incident, Welch was out on bond for assaulting Frazier.

In that case, prosecutors charged Welch with three counts of first-degree murder, three counts of assault with intent to murder, one count of second-degree arson, seven counts of felonious assault and six counts of felony firearm.