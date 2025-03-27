Watch CBS News
Detroit man charged with murder in 2022 shooting death of 32-year-old man

By
DeJanay Booth-Singleton
Digital Producer, CBS Detroit
DeJanay Booth-Singleton is a digital producer at CBS Detroit. She covers various topics such as crime, business and politics.
DeJanay Booth-Singleton

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit man is charged in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Derrell Rockette nearly three years ago, authorities say.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Darnell Jerome Franklin Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of felony firearm.

Franklin was arraigned on March 23 and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. Two days later, his bond was lowered to $250,000 with a GPS tether and house arrest.

Darnell Jerome Franklin Jr. Detroit Police Department

Prosecutors say that on Dec. 10, 2022, police were called to the 18000 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit's northwest side when Franklin allegedly fired a gun, striking Rockette

Rockette was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.

Franklin was arrested nearly three years later, on March 20, 2025.

A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for March 28.

