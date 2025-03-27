Detroit man charged with murder in 2022 shooting death of 32-year-old man
A Detroit man is charged in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Derrell Rockette nearly three years ago, authorities say.
According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Darnell Jerome Franklin Jr. is charged with first-degree murder, carrying a concealed weapon, carrying a weapon with unlawful intent and two counts of felony firearm.
Franklin was arraigned on March 23 and received a $500,000 cash/surety bond. Two days later, his bond was lowered to $250,000 with a GPS tether and house arrest.
Prosecutors say that on Dec. 10, 2022, police were called to the 18000 block of Ashton Avenue on Detroit's northwest side when Franklin allegedly fired a gun, striking Rockette.
Rockette was taken to a hospital where he died from his injuries.
Franklin was arrested nearly three years later, on March 20, 2025.
A probable cause conference hearing is scheduled for March 28.