Mother urges people to come forward with information on deadly shootings in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A local mother wants people with information about deadly shootings in Detroit to speak up.

Police are now offering a $10,000 reward for any information leading to an arrest in the case of July's deadly block party that left two people dead and 19 others injured.

Alisa Sanders, one of the founders of Mother's Keeping Boots on the Ground, lost her son, Derrell Rockette, who was known as Bae Bae, to gun violence two years ago when he was killed in a home on Detroit's northwest side.

"It's still unbelievable," Alisa Sanders said.

Despite Sanders having surveillance capturing the moment her son was killed and the man who pulled the trigger, the perpetrator hasn't been identified, and no one has come forward with information that might lead to an arrest.

"[With] the pain that we carry, it's hard to make it through a day," Sanders said. "Especially when you don't know why somebody took your child's life."

Sander's sentiment is one family members of the victims in last month's mass shooting can relate to. As new information is collected, and police continue to investigate, the Detroit Police Department wants to arrest the shooters and hold them responsible for their crimes, but police need the people at the block party who saw something to say something.

"It doesn't bring your loved one back," Sanders said. "But [it's helpful to] just to have some closure.

Sanders, Tabitha Nahabedian, and DaLisa Glaspie, three mothers who've wrestled with the pain of losing a child to gun violence, started Mothers Keeping Boots on the Ground to help moms and family members heal. Sanders says she hopes with each day she and others get one step closer to the closure they're looking for.

"[My son's] murder made me stronger and made me fight for other families to help them seek justice and find peace and a way to go on," Sanders said.