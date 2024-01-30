Family seeking justice in answers fatal shooting of Detroit man

(CBS DETROIT) - The family of Derrell Rockette is seeking answers more than a year after he was fatally shot in Detroit.

Crime Stoppers of Michigan released photos of the suspect and is offering a $2,500 reward for information that leads to an arrest in the case.

Rockette was shot and killed on Dec. 10, 2022, on the city's northwest side, according to Crime Stoppers.

Officials say he was at a home in the 18000 block of Ashton Avenue when a suspect allegedly came to the house and shot Rockette. The suspect then fled from the scene.

Anyone with information can leave an anonymous tip at 800-Speak Up or 1800speakup.org.