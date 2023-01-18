Detroit man charged with murder in 2 fatal shootings

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man accused of shooting and killing two people within a week of each other is facing multiple charges.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Lemonte Richawn Jackson, 25, is charged with first-degree murder, felon in possession of a firearm and felony firearm.

He was arraigned on Tuesday and remanded to jail.

Prosecutors say Jackson shot and killed 30-year-old Rodney Carter on Dec. 16 and 26-year-old Patrick Jones on Dec 22.

At about 2:37 a.m. on Dec. 16, police were called to a nightclub in the 19900 block of Conant Street and located Carter lying on the ground suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. He was pronounced dead on the scene. Officials say Jackson allegedly pulled out a gun and fired shots at Carter before fleeing.

Six days later, police were called to a home in the 12300 block of Banneker Court, where they found Jones in an upstairs bedroom suffering from a gunshot wound to the right arm and armpit. He was also pronounced dead at the scene.

Jackson allegedly got into a verbal altercation with Jones before fatally wounding him, according to prosecutors.

A probable cause conference is scheduled for Jan. 31 and a preliminary examination is scheduled for Feb. 7.