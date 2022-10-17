Detroit man charged for assaulting multiple women at Wayne State University

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man accused of sexually assaulting multiple women on Wayne State University's campus has been charged.

Prosecutors charged 58-year-old Frederick Barnett, of Detroit, with one count of fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and four counts of assault and battery.

Frederick Barnett, 58, charged in multiple assaults of women at Wayne State

Barnett was arraigned on Oct. 15 in 36th District Court. He was given a $10,000 personal bond with a GPS tether and house arrest for the criminal sexual conduct charge. He was also ordered to have no contact with the victims and no contact with Wayne State University or any college campus.

An additional $5,000 personal bond was given for each assault and battery charge.

Prosecutors say on Oct. 10, Barnett allegedly sexually assaulted an 18-year-old victim and touched three others -- two 19-year-old women and an 18-year-old, all of Detroit -- without their permission.

Investigation by the Detroit Police Department led to Barnett's arrest later the same day.

"The defendant is alleged to have randomly assaulted these victims in multiple venues on the campus of Wayne State University. This is unacceptable and should never happen on a college campus – or anywhere for that matter. These alleged actions are highly offensive. We look forward to resolving this in criminal court," Prosecutor Kym Worthy said in a statement.

The pre-trial is scheduled for Nov. 17.