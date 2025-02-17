Detroit man charged with fatally shooting his girlfriend on Valentine's Day

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of his girlfriend on Valentine's Day.

Desuan Travon Ross, 31, was arraigned on those charges and remanded to jail after a magistrate hearing Sunday in 36th District Court, the Wayne County Prosecutor's Officer reported. A probable cause hearing is scheduled for Feb. 24; preliminary exam is scheduled for March 3.

Eboni Robinson, 29, also of Detroit, was the victim.

A press release from Prosecutor Kym Worthy related the following circumstances:

Shortly before 9 a.m. Friday, Detroit Police went to a home in the 17400 block of Washburn on report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found Robinson's vehicle crashed into the front porch of a home on the opposite side of the street, with the woman still inside, showing signs of multiple gunshot wounds.

Medics were called to the scene and pronounced her dead.

"It is alleged that the defendant and the victim were engaged in an argument inside the victim's vehicle. When the altercation escalated, it is alleged that the defendant exited the vehicle and fired a handgun multiple times into the driver's side window, striking the victim," the prosecutor's office said.

"After the victim's vehicle traveled to the opposite side of the street and crashed, it is further alleged that Defendant Ross fired a rifle multiple times into the driver's side window, fatally wounding Ms. Robinson."

In response to the case, the Wayne County Prosecutor's office added that help is available for those experiencing domestic violence. A list of resources including support services and shelters is on the prosecutor's website.