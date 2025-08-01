Detroit man charged with fatally shooting 13-year-old sister at Canton apartment complex

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister at a Canton apartment complex earlier this week.

Jay-Veon McKinney, 23, is charged with involuntary manslaughter, felony firearm and careless discharge causing death.

The shooting happened around 12:24 p.m. on July 29 in the 8300 block of Honey Lane at the Ridgeline Apartments near Joy Road and Honeytree Boulevard in Canton. When police arrived, they found the 13-year-old unresponsive and suffering from a gunshot wound to her chest. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Prosecutors allege McKinney was "playing with two pistols" around his two young sisters when one of the pistols discharged, fatally shooting his 13-year-old sister. Prosecutors claim McKinney was "grossly negligent in unsafely handling a loaded firearm."

"The alleged actions of this defendant were dangerous and criminal. Overwhelmingly, most people do not want their loved ones to lose their lives. Their actions can make that a reality. We will keep pushing this message because this child's death was completely preventable," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

McKinney is expected to be arraigned Friday morning in the 35th District Court.

The above video originally aired on July 29.