Detroit man charged with murder in fatal shooting of Salvation Army bell ringer

A Detroit man has been charged with first-degree murder and felony firearm in connection with the fatal shooting of a Salvation Army bell ringer at a Westland Kroger store.

"The defendant and victim knew each other; this was not a random act," Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy said, echoing a statement previously given by Westfield police.

Rene Miguel Zambrana, 37, of Detroit, is expected to be arraigned Monday at 18th District Court, the prosecutor's office said. The charges involve the death of Alvin Leon Echols, 47, of Westland, who was volunteering as a bell ringer for the Salvation Army Red Kettle campaign at the supermarket at the time of the shooting.

Westland police were called to the Kroger grocery store on Ford Road about 6:21 p.m. on Dec. 18. When officers arrived, they learned that the victim had run into the store and collapsed after he was struck by a gunshot, the prosecutor's office said. The suspect then ran off.

"The evidence will show that this was likely a complicated interpersonal relationship dispute. These allegations are nonetheless extremely tragic and criminal," Worthy said.