Detroit man, 21, charged in death of girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter

A Detroit man has been charged in connection with the death of his girlfriend's 3-year-old daughter in November 2024, Wayne County prosecutors announced.

Prosecutors accuse Lovenia Spivey, 21, of fatally assaulting his girlfriend's daughter on Nov. 15, 2024, at a home in the 14000 block of Riverview Street in Detroit. The girl was taken to an area hospital, where she later died from her injuries on Nov. 18, 2024. The Wayne County Medical Examiner ruled that the girl died from blunt force trauma to the head, according to prosecutors.

Spivey was arrested on Nov. 14, 2025, and is charged with felony murder and first-degree child abuse. He is expected to be arraigned Friday afternoon.