Detroit man charged with animal abuse after dog found abandoned in cold

By
Joseph Buczek
CBS Detroit
Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.
Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

A Detroit man is facing animal cruelty charges after his dog was found emaciated and abandoned in the cold, Wayne County prosecutors said. 

Darnell Lamar Robinson, 54, is charged with a felony count of second-degree killing/torturing of an animal and a misdemeanor count of abandoning and cruelty to an animal. 

According to authorities, on Jan. 30, Detroit police responded to a home in the 19000 block of Eureka Street for a report of a dog that was believed to be dead at the location. When police arrived, they found an emaciated, neglected dog, prosecutors said. 

Animal control officers took the dog to an emergency veterinary hospital for dehydration, severe emaciation and hypothermia, authorities said. 

Following an investigation, Robinson was arrested on Feb. 2. 

"The alleged behavior in this case is deplorable. Leaving a dog to starve and freeze in the cold is not only incredibly cruel, it is also a serious crime," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Robinson is expected to be arraigned on Wednesday. If convicted of the felony charge, Robinson faces up to seven years in prison. 

