Detroit man charged after woman's body found at South Dakota travel center

Melody Fae Gooch, 57, of Detroit. Her body was found at 10:54 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Mitchell I-90 Travel Center. Mitchell Police Department

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man was arrested in Washington after a woman's body was found at a South Dakota travel center Monday night.

Anthony Harris, 50, was charged with second-degree murder and improper disposal in the death of Melody Fae Gooch, 57, also of Detroit.

Authorities found her body at 10:54 p.m. on Monday, March 11, at the Mitchell I-90 Travel Center.

"South Dakota's Division of Criminal Investigation and Mitchell law enforcement have been working to notify Melody's family members, collect evidence, and analyze security videos, and we have now arrested a suspect identified as Anthony Harris," said Attorney General Jackley. "This has been a cooperative effort between many different local and state agencies."

Anyone with information about Harris or Gooch or who saw either of them in Mitchell, South Dakota, between Saturday, March 9, and Monday, March 11, is asked to contact the Mitchell Police Department at 605-995-8400.