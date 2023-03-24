Detroit man arraigned after beating puppy for breaking his sunglasses

(CBS DETROIT) - A 29-year-old Detroit man has been arraigned after he allegedly violently beat a blue pit bull puppy and put the dog in a garbage can.

Lenard Maurice Shaw, 29, of Detroit Detroit Police Department

Lenard Maurice Shaw has been charged with one count of second-degree animals-killing/torturing, a 7-year felony, and one count of abandoning/cruelty to one animal, a 93-day misdemeanor.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, on March 1, at a residence in the 7380 block of Mettetal St., the puppy broke the man's sunglasses and he recorded himself beating the puppy. Officials say Shaw no longer resides at this home.

In addition, on March 15, the man allegedly put the dog inside a garbage can outside the home.

The prosecutor's office says the dog survived these incidents.

The Detroit Police Department and the Michigan Humane Society investigated the incident and arrested the man on March 21.

The Wayne County Prosecutor's Office says that the defendant's name cannot be released because the magistrate hasn't signed the warrant request yet.

"I have seen cases in the past where someone lost their life over a pair of sunglasses," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy. "This is the first one that I have encountered where a completely defenseless dog was allegedly savagely beaten over a broken pair of sunglasses. It defies logic and basic humanness that anyone would think this is acceptable. It is only not acceptable, but we allege that it was criminal."

Shaw was arraigned on Friday, March 24, and given a $50,000 cash bond. Officials say a bond redetermination hearing is set for March 27.

His probable cause conference is set for March 31, and his preliminary examination is set for April 5.