Detroit man charged with animal abuse, accused of allowing his dog to freeze to death

A Detroit man is accused of abandoning his two dogs and allowing one to freeze to death, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Detroit police and animal control officers responded to a home in the 3400 block of Garland Street on the afternoon of Feb. 1 regarding two neglected dogs at the home.

When officers arrived at the home, prosecutors say they found an emaciated dead dog and a second emaciated and neglected dog that was alive. The surviving dog was treated at Advanced Animal Emergency Hospital, authorities said.

Detroit police arrested Draughan on March 2.

Draughan was arraigned Thursday on two counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals, one count of felony firearms, one count of cruelty to an animal resulting in the animal's death, and one count of abandoning animals. He was given a $20,000 bond.

Draughan is back in court for a probable cause conference on March 12. A preliminary examination is scheduled for March 19.