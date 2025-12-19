Detroit man accused of placing his photo on a fake ID card, applying for credit

A Detroit man was confronted by police in Dundee, Michigan, after authorities were alerted to a possible identity theft situation in progress.

The Dundee Police Department said the initial incident was reported Sunday evening from Tractor Supply in Dundee. Employees told the officer that someone had just attempted to get credit fraudulently, and was denied. They also had information that the same person previously tried to obtain credit with fraudulent information at other Tractor Supply stores in the region.

A description of the suspect and his vehicle provided during the 911 call was included in the dispatch alert to officers.

While he was en route to the store on Tecumseh Street, Dundee Police Officer Mike Norman saw the vehicle getting onto U.S. 23. Police stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver, who was a 36-year-old man from Detroit.

The man "admitted to his involvement and attempting to use the identification" of a 35-year-old man from Beaverton, Michigan, police said. The suspect had placed his own picture on a fake identification card claiming to be the victim, according to reports.

During the investigation, police learned that credit also was obtained with the fraudulent information at the Cabela's retail store in Dundee.

"This incident appears to be connected to a statewide theft ring which uses fraudulent identification to obtain goods and services, and the unknowing victim receives the bill," police said.

The investigation is continuing, pending video images and other documents from the retailers who were impacted in Dundee. Police will submit the case to the Monroe County Prosecutor's Office for a review of local charges.