Detroit man charged with animal abuse, accused of allowing his dogs to freeze to death

A Detroit man is accused of leaving his three dogs outside and allowing two of them to freeze to death, Wayne County prosecutors said.

Detroit Animal Care and Control officers responded to a home in the 11780 block of Kennebec Street on the morning of Dec. 18 for a report of three dead dogs at the home. When officers arrived, authorities say they found two emaciated, frozen, dead dogs and a third dog that was emaciated and neglected.

Detroit police investigated the incident and arrested 39-year-old Martell George on Dec. 18.

Prosecutors allege that George left his dogs in the cold without food or water and that two of the dogs froze to death. The surviving dog was found suffering in the cold, prosecutors said.

George was arraigned Saturday on three counts of second-degree killing/torturing animals, two counts of abandoning/cruelty to an animal resulting in a death, and one count of abandoning/cruelty to an animal. He was given a $100,000 bond.

"It is a shame that we have to explain this to people. Animals are sentient beings that must be cared for. They cannot withstand the freezing cold. Just like people, they must be protected during this extremely cold winter season," said Wayne County Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

George is back in court for a probable cause conference on Dec. 29. A preliminary examination is set for Jan. 5.