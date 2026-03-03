Detroit man accused of abandoning toddler found in impounded vehicle

A Detroit father has been charged after prosecutors say he abandoned his 1-year-old child in a vehicle that was impounded.

According to the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office, Orlander Murnell Linson Jr., 35, was arraigned on Tuesday, March 2, for second-degree child abuse and child abuse-leaving a child in a vehicle resulting in physical harm. He received a $100,000 cash/surety bond with a GPS tether.

Prosecutors say that a woman reported her child missing on Saturday, Feb. 28, to the Detroit Police Department. An investigation led DPD officers to an impound lot in the 22700 block of Lexington Street in Eastpointe, where they found the child inside a car.

The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Investigators discovered that Linson allegedly abandoned the car on Feb. 27 in front of a home in the 20600 block of Damman Street in Harper Woods, according to the prosecutor's office. Harper Woods police were called to the home and had the vehicle impounded. Prosecutors say police did not observe anyone inside the vehicle before it was impounded.

"I don't know what would possess a person to abandon a helpless 13-month-old in a car in winter weather. The alleged actions of this defendant are truly disturbing," said Prosecutor Kym Worthy in a statement.

Linson is due back in court on March 11 for a probable cause conference and on March 28 for a preliminary examination.

Note: The video above originally aired on March 2, 2026.