Investigation continues after crying toddler discovered inside impounded vehicle in Metro Detroit

One person is in custody while police from multiple jurisdictions continue to investigate the circumstances of a toddler who was found crying inside an impounded car in Metro Detroit over the weekend.

The Eastpointe Police Department said the 13-month-old girl was found in a vehicle that had been taken to a tow yard. The Harper Woods Police Department says the child appears to have been in that vehicle alone for hours.

At about 1 p.m. Saturday, a Detroit Police Department detective called Harper Woods Police Department regarding a missing 1-year-old child. In the process of the investigation, Detroit police learned that a vehicle belonging to the father of that child had been impounded Friday by the Harper Woods Police Department.

"The vehicle was towed from the 20600 block of Damman Street due to being abandoned, improperly parked on the prohibited side of the street, and blocking a resident's driveway. The vehicle was locked at the time of the tow and was unable to be thoroughly inventoried," Harper Woods police said.

On the possibility that the missing child was in the impounded vehicle, Detroit and Harper Woods police immediately went to the tow yard in Eastpointe. Harper Woods police said they found the crying toddler in the rear of the vehicle.

The weather in Metro Detroit was in the mid-50s during the day on Friday, and in the high 40s on Friday night.

She was taken to a local hospital for medical treatment and observation. By Monday morning, she was considered to be in stable condition and expected to fully recover.

In the meantime, Harper Woods detectives contacted Child Protective Services and a case has started under that agency's authority.

The Harper Woods Police Department also has a man in custody in connection with the incident, and detectives are continuing their investigation.