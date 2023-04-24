Detroit man, 28, found guilty of murder in Roseville woman's death

(CBS DETROIT) - A 28-year-old man is found guilty after a five-day trial in connection with the death of a Roseville woman last year.

According to the Macomb County Prosecutor's Office, a jury found Dangelo Hubbard, of Detroit, guilty of first-degree premeditated murder, felony murder, first-degree arson, and receiving and concealing stolen property of a motor vehicle second offense.

Prosecutors say Hubbard drove to Lisa Marrone's home in a stolen vehicle on Feb. 4, 2022, and stabbed her more than 75 times and inflicted trauma to her head. Officials say Marrone was Hubbard's girlfriend.

Hubbard returned to Marrone's home the next day and set it on fire.

"Thank you to the Roseville Police Department and the Roseville Fire Department for their thorough investigation in this case. My heart goes out to the family who can begin the process of closure and healing after this terrible tragedy," said Macomb County Prosecutor Peter Lucido in a press release.

Sentencing is scheduled for June 1.