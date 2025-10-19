How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers game for NFL Week 7

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Detroit Lions host the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in Week 7 of the 2025 NFL season on Monday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Monday's game.

The Lions (4-2) saw their four-game win streak snapped by the Kansas City Chiefs in a 30-17 loss on Sunday Night Football last weekend. Quarterback Jared Goff threw for 203 yards and two touchdowns in the loss.

The Buccaneers (5-1) have won two straight since falling to the Philadelphia Eagles and sit atop the NFC standings. Baker Mayfield threw for 256 yards and two scores in Tampa Bay's 30-19 win over the San Francisco 49ers last Sunday.

Here's how you can watch Monday's matchup between the Lions and Buccaneers at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Buccaneers on cable?

ABC and ESPN will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET on Monday, Oct. 20.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Buccaneers?

Fans can stream Monday's Lions-Buccaneers game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Buccaneers history

The Lions hold a 33-30 edge over the Buccaneers in the all-time series that dates back to 1977.

Tampa Bay won last year's regular-season meeting, 20-16, but Detroit has won two straight, including a 31-23 NFC playoff game in January 2024.

These two teams were once divisional rivals in the old NFC Central division.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Buccaneers?

The Lions are 4.5-point favorites to win in Week 7.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 8: BYE WEEK

Week 9: Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings, Nov. 2 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions at Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Buccaneers' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Tampa Bay's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 8: Buccaneers at Saints, Oct. 26 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 9: BYE WEEK

Week 10: Buccaneers vs. Patriots, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Buccaneers at Bills, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Buccaneers at Rams, Nov. 23 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 13: Buccaneers vs. Cardinals, Nov. 30 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Buccaneers vs Saints, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Buccaneers vs. Falcons, Dec. 11 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 16: Buccaneers at Panthers, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Buccaneers at Dolphins, Dec. 28 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Buccaneers vs. Panthers, TBD