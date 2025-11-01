How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game for NFL Week 9

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 9 of the 2025 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

The Lions (5-2) enter Sunday's game fresh off their bye week and having handed the Tampa Bay Buccaneers a 24-9 loss on Monday Night Football in Week 7.

Safety Kerby Joseph, who missed Week 7's game with a knee injury, has been ruled out for Sunday's tilt, according to the team's injury report. Starting tackle Taylor Decker is questionable with a shoulder injury.

Minnesota (3-4) has dropped two straight and three of its last four, including a 37-10 loss to the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 8.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy is expected to start under center for the first time since suffering an ankle sprain on Sept. 14. Backup quarterback Carson Wentz will have season-ending surgery for a left shoulder injury he suffered on Oct. 5.

The Vikings will likely have a boost on defense with the expected return of edge rusher Andrew Van Ginkel. The Pro Bowler hasn't played since Week 3 due to a neck injury. Van Ginkel is listed on the team's injury report as questionable, though he's been a full participant in practice this week and head coach Kevin O'Connell said he expects him to play.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Vikings on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 2.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Vikings game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Vikings history

Minnesota has largely dominated the all-time series, holding an 80-45-2 edge. However, Detroit has won five straight, including a 31-9 contest back on Jan. 5.

The Vikings won eight straight in the series between 2017 and 2021.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Vikings?

The Lions are 8.5-point favorites to win in Week 9.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 10: Lions at Washington Commanders, Nov. 9 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 11: Lions at Philadelphia Eagles, Nov. 16 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Lions vs. New York Giants, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Lions vs. Green Bay Packers, Nov. 27 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving)

Week 14: Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys, Dec. 4 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Minnesota's path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 10: Vikings vs. Ravens, Nov. 9 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Vikings vs. Bears, Nov. 16 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Vikings at Packers, Nov. 23 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings at Seahawks, Nov. 30 at 4:05 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings vs. Commanders, Dec. 7 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Vikings at Cowboys, Dec. 14 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings at Giants, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Vikings vs. Lions, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Vikings vs. Packers, TBD