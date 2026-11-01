How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Minnesota Vikings game for NFL Week 8

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The Detroit Lions host the Minnesota Vikings in Week 8 of the 2026 NFL season on Sunday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Sunday's game.

Behind a league-best defense, the Vikings (6-0) are the NFL's last remaining unbeaten team after seven weeks. Minnesota is holding teams to a league-best 12.3 points per game, but has scored the fewest touchdowns (10) by a team starting 6-0 since the Lions in 1934.

On the flip side, Detroit (4-2) ranks second behind the Buffalo Bills in averaging 30.7 points per contest, but has struggled defensively this season, especially in the secondary.

Will Reichard kicked three field goals in Minnesota's 16-10 win over the Indianapolis Colts last Sunday.

Detroit opened NFC North play with a 20-17 win over the Green Bay Packers last week, snapping Green Bay's three-game win streak.

Here's how you can watch Sunday's matchup between the Lions and the Vikings at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Vikings on cable?

Fox will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 1 p.m. ET on Sunday, Nov. 1.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Vikings?

Fans can stream Sunday's Lions-Vikings game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Vikings history

The Vikings have largely dominated the all-time series, which dates back to the 1961 season, with an 82-45-2 record.

Minnesota won both matchups last season, snapping a five-game skid against Detroit.

The Lions have won six of nine against the Vikings after dropping seven straight between 2017 and 2021.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Vikings?

The Lions are 3-point favorites to win in Week 8.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2026 schedule:

Week 9: Lions at Miami Dolphins, Nov. 8 at 1 p.m.

Week 10: Lions vs. New England Patriots, Nov. 15 at 9:30 a.m. (Munich, Germany Game)

Week 11: Lions vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Nov. 22 at 1 p.m.

Week 12: Lions vs. Chicago Bears, Nov. 26 at 1 p.m. (Thanksgiving Day)

Week 13: Lions at Atlanta Falcons, Dec. 6 at 1 p.m.

Week 14: Lions vs. Tennessee Titans, Dec. 13 at 1 p.m.

Week 15: Lions at Minnesota Vikings, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Lions vs. New York Giants, Dec. 28 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 17: Lions at Chicago Bears, Jan. 3 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 18: Lions at Green Bay Packers, TBD

What is the Vikings' schedule for the rest of the 2026 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Minnesota's 2026 schedule:

Week 9: Vikings vs. Buffalo Bills, Nov. 9 at 8:15 p.m. (Monday Night Football)

Week 10: Vikings at Green Bay Packers, Nov. 15 at 1 p.m.

Week 11: Vikings vs. San Francisco 49ers, Nov. 22 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 12: Vikings vs. Atlanta Falcons, Nov. 29 at 1 p.m.

Week 13: Vikings vs. Carolina Panthers, Dec. 6 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 14: Vikings at New England Patriots, Dec. 10 at 8:15 p.m. (Thursday Night Football)

Week 15: Vikings vs. Lions, Dec. 20 at 8:20 p.m. (Sunday Night Football)

Week 16: Vikings vs. Washington Commanders, TBD

Week 17: Vikings at New York Jets, Jan. 3 at 1 p.m.

Week 18: Vikings vs. Chicago Bears, TBD