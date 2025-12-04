How to watch Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys game for NFL Week 14

We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

The Detroit Lions host the Dallas Cowboys in Week 14 of the 2025 NFL season on Thursday. There are several ways fans can watch and stream Thursday's game.

Thursday's game is a meeting of two teams trying to stay alive in the NFC playoff picture.

The Lions (7-5) are looking to get back on track after dropping to 1-3 in divisional play with a 31-24 loss to the Green Bay Packers on Thanksgiving.

Since starting the year 4-1, Detroit has lost four of its last seven games. The Lions are also looking to avoid back-to-back losses for the first time since 2022.

The Cowboys (6-5-1) are winners of three straight, including a pair of impressive wins over the Philadelphia Eagles (24-21) and the Kansas City Chiefs (31-28) on Thanksgiving.

Against other NFC North foes this season, Dallas dropped a 31-14 game to the Chicago Bears in Week 3 before settling for a 40-40 tie against the Packers in Week 4, as Brandon McManus kicked a 34-yard field goal as time expired in overtime.

Here's how you can watch Thursday's matchup between the Lions and Cowboys at Ford Field in Detroit.

How can you watch the Lions vs. the Cowboys on cable?

FOX will carry the game locally. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:15 p.m. ET on Thursday, Dec. 4.

Where can you stream the Lions vs. the Cowboys?

Fans can stream Thursday's Lions-Cowboys game on NFL+.

Lions vs. Cowboys history

Dallas holds a 19-13 edge in the all-time series that dates back to the 1960 season.

The Lions snapped a six-game skid in the series with a 47-9 win last season.

The Cowboys have largely dominated the series since 2003, winning 11 of the last 15 meetings.

Who is predicted to win Lions vs. Cowboys?

The Lions are 3-point favorites to win in Week 14.

What is the Lions' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here is the rest of Detroit's 2025 schedule:

Week 15: Lions at Los Angeles Rams, Dec. 14 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 16: Lions vs. Pittsburgh Steelers, Dec. 21 at 4:25 p.m.

Week 17: Lions at Vikings, 4:30 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Lions at Bears, TBD

What is the Cowboys' schedule for the rest of the 2025 NFL season?

Here's Dallas' path the rest of the way through 2025:

Week 15: Cowboys vs. Vikings, Dec. 14 at 8:20 p.m.

Week 16: Cowboys vs. Chargers, Dec. 21 at 1 p.m.

Week 17: Cowboys at Commanders, 1 p.m. (Christmas Day)

Week 18: Cowboys at Giants, TBD