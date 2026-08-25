Detroit Lions unveil new "Rivalries" uniform ahead of 2026 season

More than two weeks before the Detroit Lions kick off their 2026 regular season, the team unveiled its new uniform on Tuesday.

The team released a video introducing the white uniform featuring Honolulu Blue and black designs, along with a blue helmet. The uniform, which is part of Nike and the NFL's Rivalries program, officially debuts on Sept. 1 but is set to make its on-field debut on Nov. 1, when the Lions take on the Minnesota Vikings.

A description on the Lions' website reads, "Detroit was once defined by what it built. Now, it's defined by what it overcame; by its complete refusal to surrender. That mentality is reflected by its people and its football team, in the way they guard the places they call home. Every opponent is an intruder."

This comes two years after the Lions unveiled their 2024 modern uniforms, which included a black alternate.

The Lions are coming off a 17-13 victory against the Washington Commanders in the NFL preseason. The team has one more preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, Aug. 29.

The team's first 2026 regular season game kicks off on Sept. 13, with Detroit taking on the New Orleans Saints.

Detroit finished its 2025 season with a 9-8 record, failing to make it to the playoffs for the first time since 2022. The team is now hoping to return to the top of the NFC North after making coaching and roster changes.