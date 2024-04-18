Detroit Lions unveil 2024 modern uniforms, including black alternate

(CBS DETROIT) - Detroit Lions unveiled new uniforms on Thursday, including a black alternate uniform.

Officials say the uniforms are a combination of "the team's modern era and a legacy of the historic franchise," according to a news release.

"We are excited to launch a new era of Lions football," Lions president Rod Wood said in a statement. "Honolulu Blue and Silver has defined the Detroit Lions for generations and I am proud that we found a way to continue to evolve the look with a nod to the past and a focus on the future. The traditional look of our primary jerseys combined with the bold attitude of our alternate jerseys capture the essence of Detroit and the multi-generational fans base that supports us."

The team posted a video of the uniforms on social media with the caption, "More grit. More attitude. More drive."

More grit. More attitude. More drive. pic.twitter.com/hreCyzZMoK — Detroit Lions (@Lions) April 18, 2024

The home uniform, named "One Pride," features the iconic Honolulu blue and grey, while the away uniform, named "The 313," is white trimmed with blue and gray.

The team said it is also keeping the classic uniform with a "refreshed blue" and numbers in gray with no outline and gray pants.

The Lions' black alternate uniform, also called "Motor City Muscle," includes a Honolulu blue helmet.

"Heavily influenced by the grit and swagger our team brings to the field, this alternate uniform reintroduces black to the Lions on-field closet," read a description on the team's website. "A reinterpretation of a jersey worn in the late 1990s/early 2000s by former players including head coach Dan Campbell, it bears the Lions wordmark across the chest so whoever lines up across from us knows they're in for a long day."

The unveiling comes hours after they were leaked on social media. The team posted on social media a video of defensive tackle Alim McNeill responding to the leak.

"Whoever leaked the uniform video, we appreciate it. We appreciate you ruining all of the hard work we've put in," McNeill said in the video.