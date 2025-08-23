Detroit Lions to induct franchise sack leader Robert Porcher into Pride of the Lions

The Detroit Lions will induct franchise sack leader Robert Porcher into the Pride of the Lions during the 2025 season.

Porcher will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of the team's homecoming game and home opener on Sept. 14, against the Chicago Bears.

The Lions and former teammates Herman Moore, Jason Hanson and Chris Spielman surprised Porcher with the announcement at the team's training camp on Aug. 21.

"We are thrilled to cement Robert Porcher's legacy as one of the all-time Lions greats," said Detroit Lions President and CEO Rod Wood in a statement. "As someone who spent his entire 13-year career in Detroit and holds our franchise record for career sacks, he is incredibly deserving of this honor. He was a model of stability and tenacity as a player and will always be someone our fans and even current players can look up to. We look forward to welcoming Robert back to Ford Field for what will be an extra special celebration when we take on the Chicago Bears for our home opener."

A first-round draft pick out of South Carolina State in the 1992 NFL draft, Porcher spent 13 seasons with the Lions (1992-2004) and ranks as Detroit's all-time leader in sacks (95.5), most in a single season (15), and most double-digit sack seasons (five). Porcher was selected to three Pro Bowl games and started in 158 games for the Lions.

Porcher was inducted into the Black College Football Hall of Fame in 2017.

First unveiled in 2009, Porcher joins 21 other Lions greats to be added to the Pride of the Lions, including Moore, Barry Sanders, Lem Barney, Dutch Clark, Joe Schmidt, Doak Walker and Bobby Layne. Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson was the most recent inductee during the 2024 season.

The Pride of the Lions is on permanent display at Ford Field.