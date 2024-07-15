Detroit Lions to induct Calvin Johnson into Pride of the Lions

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Lions will induct Hall of Fame wide receiver Calvin Johnson into the Pride of the Lions during the 2024 season.

A member of the 2021 Pro Football Hall of Fame class, Johnson will be inducted into the Pride of the Lions during halftime of the team's homecoming game on Sept. 30, 2024, against the Seattle Seahawks on Monday Night Football.

The announcement was made Monday during the annual Calvin Johnson Jr. Foundation Celebrity Golf Outing at the Detroit Golf Club.

"We are thrilled to add Calvin Johnson Jr. to the Pride of the Lions," said Detroit Lions President and CEO, Rod Wood, in a statement. "His commitment on the field and to the city of Detroit are legendary and this is a well-deserved honor. We are proud that he will be forever memorialized inside Ford Field and as a Detroit Lion."

Johnson was drafted by the Lions with the second overall pick in the 2007 NFL Draft out of Georgia Tech. He spent nine seasons in Detroit before retiring following the 2015 season.

Johnson was named to the Pro Bowl six times and led the NFL in receiving yards in 2011 and 2012 and receptions in 2012. He owns the NFL's single-season receiving yards record, having posted 1,964 yards in 2012.

Over nine seasons with the Lions, Johnson registered 731 receptions for 11,619 yards and 83 touchdowns. He owns Detroit's franchise record for career receptions, receiving yards and receiving touchdowns.

Johnson joins 20 other Lions greats to be inducted into the Pride of the Lions:

Lomas Brown

Chris Spielman

Roger Brown

Alex Karras

Herman Moore

Lem Barney

Jack Christiansen

Dutch Clark

Lou Creekmur

Jason Hanson

Dick "Night Train" Lane

Yale Lary

Bobby Layne

Dick LeBeau

Barry Sanders

Charlie Sanders

Joe Schmidt

Dick Stanfel

Doak Walker

Alex Wojciechowicz