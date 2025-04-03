Some Detroit Lions players getting new jersey numbers in 2025 season

Tigers gear up for Opening Day, spring football underway, and more sports news

Tigers gear up for Opening Day, spring football underway, and more sports news

Tigers gear up for Opening Day, spring football underway, and more sports news

The Detroit Lions will begin their 2025 season with some players getting new numbers on their jerseys.

The Lions shared an update on Thursday, showing that 14 players will have different numbers. Wide receiver Jahmyr Gibbs, who previously carried No. 26 the last two seasons, will now have No. 0. Cornerback Terrion Arnold, who had No. 0, will now carry No. 6.

Wide receiver Jameson Williams carried the No. 9, but will now carry No. 1, a number he had during his time with Alabama. No. 9 will go to cornerback Ennis Raskestraw Jr., who originally had No. 15. Defensive tackle Brodric Martin will go down a number from No. 98 to No. 99, while wide receiver Tim Patrick will carry No. 12 after carrying No. 17.

Defensive end Al-Quadin Muhammad, who joined the Lions late last year, will change to No. 96 from No. 69, while cornerback Morice Norris will change to No. 26 from No. 23.

Newly signed players who will change numbers are cornerback Rock Ya-Sin, who will now carry No. 23; tight end Kenny Yeboah will carry No. 88, meanwhile cornerback D.J. Reed will change to No. 4; Linebacker Grant Stuard will change to No. 15, while defensive tackle Roy Lopez will carry No. 51. Wide receiver Ronnie Bell will carry No. 10.

The Lions will kick off this season after finishing a historic 2024 season with a 15-2 record. After a bye week, the Lions made it to the Divisional Round but lost to the Washington Commanders to advance to the NFC Championship.

Detroit Lions 2025 home opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Detroit Lions 2025 road opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams.