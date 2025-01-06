Watch CBS News
Detroit Lions 2025 home and away opponents announced

By Joseph Buczek

/ CBS Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) — Fresh off winning their second straight NFC North championship and securing the top seed in the NFC playoffs for the first time in franchise history, the Detroit Lions now know who their opponents will be next season. 

The Lions will have nine home games and eight road contests in 2025. 

Home games against the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburg Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Lions' 2025 schedule. 

In addition to hosting NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will welcome in the Cowboys, Buccaneers (NFC South champions), Steelers, New York Giants and Cleveland Browns. 

The Lions will be on the road for games against four division champions: the Philadelphia Eagles (NFC East), Baltimore Ravens (AFC East), Kansas City Chiefs (AFC West) and Los Angeles Rams (NFC West). In addition, Detroit will travel to Cincinnati and Washington and have road games against divisional opponents Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota. 

In all, Detroit will face nine teams that made the playoffs in 2024. 

The Lions (15-2) took down the Vikings (14-3) 31-9 Sunday night in a highly anticipated NFC North showdown, earning home-field advantage until the Super Bowl.

Detroit Lions 2025 home opponents 

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Dallas Cowboys, New York Giants, Cleveland Browns, Pittsburgh Steelers and Tampa Bay Buccaneers. 

Detroit Lions 2025 road opponents 

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Washington Commanders, Philadelphia Eagles, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens, Kansas City Chiefs and Los Angeles Rams. 

Dates and times for games will be announced later in the spring. 

Joseph Buczek

Joe Buczek is manager of digital content and promotion at CBS Detroit. He previously worked at WWTV, the Grand Traverse Insider, the Leader and the Kalkaskian, the Oakland Press and the Morning Sun.

