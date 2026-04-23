Where the Detroit Lions pick in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft
Fresh off a disappointing 9-8 season that saw them finish last in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are now set for the 2026 NFL Draft.
The Lions have nine picks across the seven-round draft, including the 17th overall pick in the first round. Unlike the prior two years, Detroit's first-round pick will be midway on the opening night on Thursday.
The 2026 draft is Detroit's seventh under executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes.
The three-day event takes place in Pittsburgh, April 23-25. Thursday's first round kicks off at 8 p.m., with the second and third rounds set for 7 p.m. Friday. The final four rounds start at noon on Saturday.
Here's a look at where the Lions will make their picks this week.
Lions 2026 NFL Draft picks
- Round 1, Pick 17
- Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)
- Round 4, Pick 18 (No. 111 overall)
- Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall), acquired from the Texans
- Round 5, Pick 17 (No. 157 overall)
- Round 5, Pick 41 (No. 181 overall), compensatory selection
- Round 6, Pick 24 (No. 205 overall), acquired from the Jaguars
- Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 213 overall), acquired from the Seahawks through the Jaguars
- Round 7, Pick 6 (No. 222 overall), acquired from the Browns
Lions first-round draft picks under Brad Holmes
- 2021: Penei Sewell (No. 7 overall), tackle, Oregon
- 2022: Aidan Hutchinson (No. 2 overall), defensive end, Michigan
- 2022: Jameson Williams (No. 12 overall), wide receiver, Alabama
- 2023: Jahmyr Gibbs (No. 12 overall), running back, Alabama
- 2023: Jack Campbell (No. 18 overall), linebacker, Iowa
- 2024: Terrion Arnold (No. 24 overall), cornerback, Alabama
- 2025: Tyleik Williams (No. 28 overall), defensive lineman, Ohio State