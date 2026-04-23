Where the Detroit Lions pick in each round of the 2026 NFL Draft

Fresh off a disappointing 9-8 season that saw them finish last in the NFC North, the Detroit Lions are now set for the 2026 NFL Draft.

The Lions have nine picks across the seven-round draft, including the 17th overall pick in the first round. Unlike the prior two years, Detroit's first-round pick will be midway on the opening night on Thursday.

The 2026 draft is Detroit's seventh under executive vice president and general manager Brad Holmes.

The three-day event takes place in Pittsburgh, April 23-25. Thursday's first round kicks off at 8 p.m., with the second and third rounds set for 7 p.m. Friday. The final four rounds start at noon on Saturday.

Here's a look at where the Lions will make their picks this week.

Lions 2026 NFL Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 17

Round 2, Pick 18 (No. 50 overall)

Round 4, Pick 18 (No. 111 overall)

Round 4, Pick 28 (No. 128 overall), acquired from the Texans

Round 5, Pick 17 (No. 157 overall)

Round 5, Pick 41 (No. 181 overall), compensatory selection

Round 6, Pick 24 (No. 205 overall), acquired from the Jaguars

Round 6, Pick 32 (No. 213 overall), acquired from the Seahawks through the Jaguars

Round 7, Pick 6 (No. 222 overall), acquired from the Browns

Lions first-round draft picks under Brad Holmes