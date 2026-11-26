The Detroit Lions and the Dallas Cowboys are about as synonymous with Thanksgiving as turkey and pumpkin pie.

Here's why the Lions and Cowboys play each Thanksgiving and how the two teams have historically fared on Turkey Day.

Why do the Lions and Cowboys play every Thanksgiving?

In 1934, Detroit radio executive George A. Richards bought the Portsmouth Spartans, relocated the organization to Detroit and renamed the team the Lions.

In an effort to attract fans during the club's first campaign in Detroit, Richards scheduled a Thanksgiving game against the Chicago Bears. Richards, who owned WJR, partnered with NBC Radio, which at the time had 94 stations in the U.S., to broadcast the game.

DETROIT, MICHIGAN - NOVEMBER 28: The Detroit Lions celebrate and eat turkey during a CBS interview after beating the Chicago Bears 23-20 at Ford Field on November 28, 2024 in Detroit, Michigan. Gregory Shamus / Getty Images

The University of Detroit Stadium hosted the inaugural game on Nov. 29, 1934, with the Bears pulling out a 19-16 win en route to a 13-0 regular season and a spot in the NFL Championship Game.

The two teams played each other again on Thanksgiving 1935, with Detroit winning 14-2.

The Lions have played a Thanksgiving Day game every year since then, except for six seasons between 1939 and 1944 due to World War II.

When was the first Dallas Cowboys Thanksgiving game?

The Cowboys' tradition began in 1966 with a game that aired on CBS, as Dallas GM Tex Schramm was seeking national publicity. Dallas played the Cleveland Browns at the Cotton Bowl in front of 80,000 fans, winning 26-14.

Dallas made the playoffs 18 out of the next 20 seasons and won a pair of Super Bowls during that time — in 1971 and 1977 — gaining popularity throughout the country.

Dallas Cowboys offensive players including Dak Prescott (4) CeeDee Lamb (88) George Pickens (3) Jake Ferguson (87) Ryan Flournoy (18) and CBS reporter Tracy Wolfson with the post game turkey leg ceremony after the Thanksgiving day NFL football game against the Kansas City Chiefs on Thursday, Nov. 27, 2025, in Arlington, Texas. Matt Patterson / AP

The Cowboys have played on Thanksgiving every year since 1966, with the exception of 1975 and 1977, when the St. Louis Cardinals replaced them.

When was the first Cowboys-Lions Thanksgiving game?

The Cowboys and Lions have never faced each other on Thanksgiving Day. Since both teams always host games on the holiday, they will never square off unless one team agrees to play away.

Who has won the most Thanksgiving games between the Lions and the Cowboys?

The Lions have the most wins and the most losses of any NFL team to play on Thanksgiving Day, with a 38-46-2 record across 86 games. Detroit has lost eight of its last nine Thanksgiving games, including a 31-24 defeat to the Green Bay Packers in 2025.

The Cowboys hold a 35-22-1 record and have won their past three Thanksgiving games. Dallas beat the Kansas City Chiefs 31-28 on the holiday last year.

Who do the Lions and Cowboys play on Thanksgiving this year?

The Lions (8-2) host the Bears (8-2) in a pivotal NFC North matchup at 1 p.m. Detroit has won six straight, including a 31-21 win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last Sunday.

Iconic hip-hop group Wu-Tang Clan will be joined by Red Hot Chili Peppers drummer and Southeast Michigan native Chad Smith in performing at halftime at Ford Field. Detroit rapper Eminem and his longtime manager, Paul Rosenberg, are executive producers of the halftime show.

The Cowboys (5-6) welcome in rival and divisional foe the Philadelphia Eagles (3-7) at 4:30 p.m. Dallas rolled to a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 11.

Grammy-winning country music star Miranda Lambert headlines the 30th Salvation Army Red Kettle Kickoff Halftime Show. The performance coincides with the Salvation Army's 136th Red Kettle Campaign.