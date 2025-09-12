Detroit Lions-Chicago Bears game tickets averaging $532, study shows

After a disappointing loss in Week 1, the Lions are back in Detroit this weekend, hosting a very familiar rival on Sunday.

The team is taking on the Chicago Bears, who are coached by former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. And it's a hot ticket to get inside Ford Field.

The atmosphere inside the stadium will be loud and rambunctious once again this Sunday for the Lions' home opener against the Bears, but to be part of that atmosphere, it's going to cost an average of $532 per ticket, according to Vivid Seats.

The Lions game is the most expensive NFL ticket of the weekend, and it's not so unique to this game. Lions tickets have consistently been one of the most expensive over the past few seasons, coinciding with when head coach Dan Campbell flipped a 3-13 season team into a franchise that has made history as a top contender.

"I would trade the Super Bowl for the high prices. If we win the Super Bowl, they can charge $1,000; I don't care. Really worth it because the new environment and Dan Campbell really turned the team around, and I love that we're playing with all this grit now," said diehard Lions fan Esequiel Serratos.

Other fans on Friday said the Lions' winning ways have made it tougher to attend as many games as they used to..

"I think I'm gonna go to 1 at least. I'll try to go to one, I don't know if it's going to be a famous game where they're super super expensive, but probably one where it's like $300. That's OK, I mean it's better than $500, you know. You know, $500 for one ticket, it's a lot," Gustavo Saavedra said.

"I used to actually go to every Thanksgiving game up until like two or three years ago. Now, how much do you think it would cost to go to the Thanksgiving game? Whew, I couldn't even tell you how much, probably at least a couple thousand," said Mike Cano.