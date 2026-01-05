Detroit Lions 2026 home and away opponents announced

After wrapping up their 2025 season with a win over the Chicago Bears on Sunday, the Detroit Lions now know who their opponents will be next season.

The Lions will have nine home games and eight road contests in 2026.

Home games against the New England Patriots and Tampa Bay Buccaneers highlight the Lions' 2026 schedule.

In addition to hosting NFC North rivals Green Bay Packers, Chicago Bears and Minnesota Vikings, the Lions will host the New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

By rounding out their 2025 season in fourth place in the NFC North, the Lions will play the fourth-place teams in the NFC East (New York Giants), the NFC West (Arizona Cardinals) and the AFC South (Tennessee Titans).

The Lions will be on the road for games against the Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals. In addition, Detroit has road games against divisional opponents Chicago, Green Bay and Minnesota.

In all, Detroit will face five teams that made the playoffs in 2025.

Dates and times for games will be announced later this spring.

Detroit Lions 2026 home opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, New Orleans Saints, Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots, New York Jets, Tennessee Titans and New York Giants.

Detroit Lions 2026 road opponents

Chicago Bears, Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Buffalo Bills, Miami Dolphins, Carolina Panthers and Arizona Cardinals.

The Lions (9-8) snapped a three-game skid and recorded their fourth consecutive winning season with a 19-16 victory over the NFC North champions Bears on Sunday.

With Sunday's win, the Lions will have the No.17 pick in the upcoming NFL Draft. Currently, Detroit has seven picks in the 2026 draft, including two picks in the sixth round.

The 2026 NFL Draft will take place April 23-25 in Pittsburgh.