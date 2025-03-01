Detroit jazz dispensary robbed for third time, owner says

Detroit Police are investigating an alleged robbery at a dispensary on the west side of the city, and it's not the first time the store has been broken into.

Jazz Cannabis Club Owner George Brikho says his alarm company called him just after 6:30 a.m. Saturday to let him know police were on their way to the business on Telegraph Road because it had been broken into.

"They advised me that there were five perpetrators in my store, and they were literally cleaning out my store just clearing out as much product they could in the time they had," Brikho said.

A group of alleged thieves, with around $100,000 in products, were gone less than two minutes after the call. This is the third time this year

"Financially, it does take a toll on us," Brikho said. "You can only take so much of a beating before you're like, 'what's going on?' Us here at the Jazz Club, we're not a big corporate conglomerate, we're a small mom and pa shop, and for us to take a hit like this, it's brutal."

Security footage taken early Saturday appears to show five suspects breaking through a metal garage door and smashing the front entrance before grabbing as much flower as possible.

The store was still open Saturday despite Brikho and his staff spending hours taking inventory of what was lost.

Brikho is offering a $10,000 reward for help finding the people who allegedly broke in.

"Because this happened to us, obviously multiple times, and this has happened to many other dispensaries, and I'm pretty sure that this group is the same group that's doing this throughout the state of Michigan, I want to be a part of putting a stop to this," Brikho said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Detroit Police Department, Crime Stoppers of Michigan or the Jazz Cannabis Club.

In December, the dispensary was vandalized in an attempted robbery. Security footage at that time captured the moment a U-Haul truck crashed into the back of the facility and four people trying to loot anything they could find.

Nothing was stolen in December's incident, but all four people were able to run from the scene