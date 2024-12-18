Thieves caught on camera using U-Haul truck to break in to Detroit dispensary

(CBS Detroit)- An investigation is underway after a Detroit dispensary was vandalized in an attempted robbery early Wednesday morning.

Security footage dated around 4:15 a.m. Wednesday captured the moment four suspects sent a U-Haul truck barreling into the back of the Jazz Cannabis Club on Telegraph Road before trying to loot anything they could find. While they didn't steal anything, they were able to flee the scene and avoid police, who arrived within minutes of the incident.

The owner says the suspects could be the same people accused of committing a similar crime last month using sledgehammers.

"I'm pretty sure it was four that broke in with a sledgehammer in the same area, and it's awkward that it's in the same spot today, but this time it was with a vehicle," said Jazz Cannabis Club owner George Brikho.

A construction crew patched the hole within hours of the break-in,, and Brikho says the damage will cost his business even if nothing was stolen.

"We're not corporate box stores where we have massive amounts of money to fund us if we take a hit. My deductible is $50,000 dollars to fix that hole, but by the grace of God, I have good friends with Frenchy Construction," he said.

The business will remain open as police continue to investigate the incident, but Brikho says he's disheartened by the numerous attempts to take advantage of their store, which he feels isn't even worth stealing from today.

"It's just more money after more money. And what's crazy about this industry is that this industry has tanked. I don't even see where these criminals are going to off this product," he said.

The Detroit Police Department is asking for the public's help in identifying any of the suspects or vehicles in the surveillance footage. Anyone with information can call DPD's eighth precinct at 313-596-5940.