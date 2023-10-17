Watch CBS News
Local News

Detroit is the best city for visiting NFL fans, study says

By Sara Powers

/ CBS Detroit

Metro Detroit family comes together in t-shirt business
Metro Detroit family comes together in t-shirt business 01:59

(CBS DETROIT) - As football fans across the country excitedly route for their teams as the 2023 NFL season unfolds, Detroit has been named the best destination for visiting fans. 

The Detroit Lions continue to see success this season, and now fans can boast about their city, too. 

What makes Detroit the best NFL city

BonusFinder.com ranked destinations based on venues, bars, game day activities, and more to determine the best. 

The following nine categories were used: 

  • Iconic stadiums (calculated based on Yelp, Google and Google Maps reviews, the age of the stadium and the number of hashtags on Instagram)
  • Prestige of franchise (calculated based on the founding year of the team, number of Super Bowl wins, number of Super Bowl MVPs and number of players introduced to the Pro Football Hall of Fame)
  • Sports bars (within 5-mile radius)
  • Distance from major city center to the stadium
  • Bars within walking distance (1-mile radius) 
  • Cost of hotdog at stadium 
  • Cost of beer at the stadium 
  • Gambling opportunities (casinos and if online betting is available within that state)
  • Sports-related activities nearby (stadiums of other major league teams and sports-related museums) 

The study shows that Detroit ranked No. 1 for number of bars within walking distance, with 129 bars within a 1-mile radius, and ranked No. 8 for number of sports bars (36) within a 5-mile radius. 

The Lions' stadium, Ford Field, ranked fifth for most iconic stadium after receiving an average of 4.4/5 on review websites, the age of the stadium (it opened in 2002) and the number of times the hashtag has been used on Instagram (nearly 100,000 times). 

"Detroit has a long and prestigious football history with the Lions celebrating their 95th year of existence this year," said Managing Director of BonusFinder.com Fintan Costello. "Our study wanted to discover which cities embody the spirit of football like no other by comparing their iconic venues and legendary players as well as the city's passion for sports, including all the on and off field excitement. The study is a fusion of sports, culture, and entertainment, giving fans across the nation a roadmap to the ultimate NFL experience."  

How other teams ranked for best NFL fan destinations 

  1. Detroit Lions
  2. Chicago Bears
  3. New Orleans Saints
  4. Carolina Panthers
  5. Pittsburgh Steelers
  6. Las Vegas Raiders
  7. Baltimore Ravens
  8. Denver Broncos
  9. Cincinnati Bengals
  10. Indianapolis Colts
  11. Tennessee Titans
  12. Green Bay Packers
  13. New York Giants
  14. Cleveland Browns 
  15. Atlanta Falcons
  16. Dallas Cowboys
  17. Philadelphia Eagles
  18. Minnesota Vikings
  19. Seattle Seahawks
  20. New York Jets
  21. Arizona Cardinals 
  22. New England Patriots
  23. Washington Commanders 
  24. Kansas City Chiefs 
  25. Houston Texans 
  26. Miami Dolphins 
  27. Buffalo Bills 
  28. Tampa Bay Buccaneers
  29. San Francisco 49ers
  30. Los Angeles Rams
  31. Jacksonville Jaguars 
  32. Los Angeles Chargers

What's next for the Detroit Lions

The Detroit Lions will play the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium at 1 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 20, before returning home to face the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday, Oct. 30. 

For the latest Detroit Lions news, visit here.

First published on October 17, 2023 / 3:25 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.