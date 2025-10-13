Detroit hosts first powwow in 30 years for Indigenous Peoples' Day

The City of Detroit is hosting its first powwow in 30 years to recognize Indigenous Peoples' Day.

Event organizers received much-needed assistance from Detroit City Councilwoman Gabriella Santiago-Romero to bring back this celebration of Native culture.

"Without all those groups and Gabriella, it wouldn't have happened," said North American Indian Association of Detroit executive director Brian Moore.

Instead, advocacy led the way for Indigenous music, dance, art and culture to return to Hart Plaza.

"It rekindles all of those memories, you know, and for us to do that for our community means a lot to us," Moore said.

The logistical challenges that kept the powwow from taking place here the past 30 years met their match with Santiago-Romero, who has experience planning events in her district.

"There's always permitting. There's a huge process we need to get through. We need to make sure we have fire safety, all of that. Today is that work of advocating, making sure that we're making space, bringing together our indigenous neighbors to make sure that we create this celebration today downtown," said Santiago-Romero.

Jodi Branton set up a vendor booth at Hart Plaza on Monday, but she's not selling these items; she's teaching with them.

"This has been part of my history for well over 30 years, my entire life. I grew up dancing in powwows, but now I prefer to do the education side of things," she said.

Branton is using her history to preserve her culture.

Organizers and Santiago-Romero said they're committed to keeping this tradition going for years to come, so it doesn't fade away into history like it did the past three decades.