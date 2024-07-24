24-year-old man shot several times, killed in Detroit, police say

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Police Department is investigating after a 24-year-old man was shot and killed last month.

The incident happened at 12:54 a.m. on Saturday, June 29, near Third Street and Gladstone Avenue.

Lance Avery Detroit Police Department

When officers arrived, they found the victim, Lance Avery, in the roadway with multiple gunshot wounds. Avery died from his injuries at the scene.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to call the Detroit Police Department's Homicide Unit at 313-596-2260, Crime Stoppers at 1-800-Speak-Up or submit a tip on DetroitRewards.tv.

A $1,000 reward is being offered for information that moves the case forward.