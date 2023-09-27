Detroit Historical Society partners with Bedrock Detroit to showcase Book Tower

CBS News Detroit Digital Brief for September 27, 2023

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Historical Society announced it is partnering with Bedrock Detroit to showcase the history of the Book Tower.

The installation, which is located in the Book Tower lobby on Washington Boulevard, will tell the building's 100-year history with photos, maps, and newspaper clippings, according to a press release.

The exhibit also includes the 1929 invitation for dinner honoring Thomas Edison as well as 1920s-era architectural renderings of the building. It is free and open to the public.

This comes after Bedrock Detroit announced the reopening of Book Tower earlier this year.

The more than 52,000-square-foot building offers three new restaurants, residential units, and a hotel. The renovation includes 229 residential apartments across 28 floors.