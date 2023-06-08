Historic Book Tower reopens in downtown Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - It was a historic day in the city of Detroit Thursday as it marked the reopening of the Book Tower downtown.

The renovation includes 229 residential apartments across 28 floors Jesse Gonzales/CBS Detroit

The more than 52,000-square-foot building offers three new restaurants, residential units and a hotel. The renovation includes 229 residential apartments across 28 floors.

Dozens of officials were on hand for a ribbon cutting, including Governor Gretchen Whitmer, Detroit Mayor Mike Duggan and chairman and founder of Bedrock Dan Gilbert.

The building opened in 1926 and was the tallest structure in the city at 38 stories.

Governor Whitmer says the Book Tower will be critical in the new chapter for Detroit.