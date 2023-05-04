A look inside the historic Book Tower in Detroit

(CBS DETROIT) - A historic building in Detroit is getting a facelift.

The Book Tower building first opened in the 1920s but was later abandoned until recently. Now, after years of restoration and renovation, the mixed-use building is slated to reopen to the public this spring.

"It was in a state of disrepair," said Stephanie Appiah, senior vice president of property management for Bedrock.

Bedrock, a Detroit-based real estate firm, bought the Book Tower building back in 2015 after it had sat vacant for nearly a decade.

"This building has always been one of historic prominence, and so we're just bringing that right back up to the front of people's minds," Appiah said.

Appiah says the firm pumped more than $300 million into the project, working with award-winning architects and local experts to honor the building's history amid all the modern new features.

"Being able to hand paint the ceilings, being able to source things, it feels like [you're] giving it the respect it always had," Appiah said.

Respect and new use. Commissioned by the Book brothers, Book Tower was designed by architect Louis Kamper.

"The Book brothers actually built this, and it became office space," Appiah said. "So, it has never been residential until now."

After seven long years of labor, the iconic 500,000-square-foot building will reopen its doors this spring, becoming Detroit's latest destination for living, dining, shopping and entertainment.