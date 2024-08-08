Detroit high school graduates awarded $230,000 in scholarships

(CBS DETROIT) - For some folks, the cost of college can be a financial burden, but thanks to a local foundation in the Detroit Public Schools Community District, a handful of students are getting their shot at a higher education.

For years, Zaara Noor has always aspired to go to college to become a doctor. With the help of multiple scholarships, she's one step closer to that opportunity.

"To be a doctor, that's always been my dream, ever since I was in middle school. I've always had a passion of helping people, and I've always loved medicine and science. I put a lot of effort to staying on top of my studies," said Noor.

Zaara Noor

A June graduate of Cass Technical High School in Detroit, Noor always had the ambition to one day go to a university.

"As a freshman, I was already thinking of ways to kind of lower the financial burden of college, and so I was looking into programs, academic scholarships I could apply to," Noor said.

Noor took dual enrollment classes to get that much more ahead of her goal.

This fall, Noor is heading to the University of Michigan to pursue a degree in molecular, cellular and developmental biology.

It's an opportunity made possible by the Detroit Public Schools Community District Foundation.

"This year we really strapped up and were more strategic with figuring out how we can be more impactful for our students. And so, this season we'll be giving out a quarter of a million dollars directly to students to impact them in their further education," said DPSCDF President/CEO Kerrie Mitchell.

Noor received not just one scholarship, but three totaling $22,000.

One of those scholarships includes the prestigious Pernick Prize, a $15,000 scholarship awarded to a few students in mathematics, medicine and public service.

Zaara Noor

"I was screaming basically. It was a very surreal moment; I honestly still can't believe that it happened," said Noor.

A foundation backed by donors in the community is changing the lives of students and making their college dreams a reality.

"I've seen the way opportunities have grown in this district, and it just makes me very grateful that these scholarships are here, and there are funders and people who are willing to support students like me," Noor said. "It's truly life-changing for students like me and all of the other scholarship recipients. We can now just enjoy college more without having so much stress put on ourselves and our families.

Noor and 21 other students will be awarded more than $120,000 in scholarships at a ceremony on Thursday evening. Ten remaining graduates will receive a scholarship this fall.

"She's very special, and all of the DPSCD students are just as special, and that's why the more we have, the more we raise, the more we'll be able to give out because we want to ensure that all Zaara's of DPSCD will be able to benefit from these scholarships year after year after year," said Mitchell.