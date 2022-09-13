Detroit Health Department providing Novavax COVID-19 vaccine, bivalent boosters

(CBS DETROIT) - The Detroit Health Department is now providing Novavax two-dose COVID-19 vaccine and the new bivalent booster doses to residents ages 12 and up.

These new vaccines and boosters are available at all immunization locations, in addition to all other vaccines for all age groups.

Health officials say the Novavax vaccine will be administered in two doses, three weeks apart.

The Novavax vaccine uses a spike protein combined with a supplement derived from the bark of a South American tree to produce an immune response and differs from the messenger mRNA technology employed by both Pfizer-BioNTech and Moderna vaccines.

The new bivalent boosters are designed to protect against the original strain, as well as the newer Omicron variants.

Those who completed their primary vaccination series at least two months ago are eligible to receive the bivalent booster.

Here are the age eligibility requirements for each booster:

Moderna Bivalent ages 18+

Pfizer Bivalent ages 12+

"We are now able to offer Detroiters a third choice for getting vaccinated against COVID-19, and a booster that will offer greater protection against the contagious Omicron variants," said Denise Fair Razo, Chief Public Health Officer. "I encourage everyone to get vaccinated and get boosted when they are due, because the vaccines remain the best tool we have for staying healthy and protected against COVID-19."

Vaccinations and boosters are available at all three Detroit Health Department immunization clinic locations. Here are the hours for each location:

Detroit Health Department, 100 Mack Avenue, M-F, 8 AM – 4:30 PM

Northwest Activities Center, 18100 Meyers, M-F 10 AM – 6 PM and SAT, 9 AM – 1 PM

Samaritan Center, 5555 Conner, M-F 9 AM – 4 PM

Officials say walk-ins are available, but making appointments are recommended. Residents can schedule appointments at www.detroitmi.gov/health or by texting "vaccine" to 313-329-7272.