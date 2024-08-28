Detroit grocery store offers refrigerated space for homes without power

(CBS DETROIT) — As power outages continue to hit Southeast Michigan, one Detroit business is hoping to help.

Many without power are concerned about their food going to waste. On the east side, Detroit's Neighborhood Grocery posted on Facebook that it would refrigerate items for those without power.

The owner knows how important refrigeration can be, from perishables to medicines. That's why he's opting to open the empty refrigerators to house other important items.

"We are a grocery store, so we want to sell food, but we also want to serve the community. To see a response other than a grocery purchase or transaction it, do my heart well, for people to recognize that I'm just trying to help. For that to go out as quickly as it did and get a response it felt good," said owner and operator Raphael Wright.

Luckily, the store didn't lose power, and they say they just wanted to help out during this time.

Wright said items can stay until their home's power is back on.