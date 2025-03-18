Construction starts on Detroit Greektown streetscape projects

Construction begins Tuesday on the Monroe and Randolph Streetscape Projects in Detroit's Greektown neighborhood.

Greektown is one of Detroit's historic neighborhoods, featuring a mix of business and entertainment venues on Monroe Street between Randolph Street and Chrysler Drive.

While businesses will remain open in the Greektown Historic District, motorists should be prepared for some street and lane closures, along with parking restrictions in the area, according to the announcements from City of Detroit and others involved in the project.

Map of street and lane closures in Detroit's Greektown Historic District as construction begins on streetscape projects. City of Detroit

Specifically:

Monroe Street between Randolph Street and the I-375 Service Drive will be closed to vehicle traffic starting Tuesday and continuing through the construction end in summer 2026.

Randolph Street between Gratiot Avenue and Jefferson Avenue will remain open to vehicle traffic, but with lane closures and parking restrictions. The Randolph Streetscape will be completed by end of 2025.

The parking garage at Hollywood Casino in Greektown will remain open and accessible from the Macomb and Chrysler Service Drive entrances.

The Greektown stop on the Downtown People Mover will remain in service during construction.

Pedestrian access to Monroe Street and the Greektown area will remain open during the streetscape work.

The Greektown Neighborhood Partnership, which is leading the project, explained that the Monroe Street development includes wide sidewalks, pavers, outdoor eating areas, trees, public art "and plenty of space for pedestrians to enjoy historic Greektown."

The traffic analysis and research ahead of this work included looking at vehicle and pedestrian traffic, along with intersection signal timing, according to Infrastructure Engineering, which worked on the project.

Artist illustration of Greektown streetscape project.