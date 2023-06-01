Detroit Grand Prix forecast and race conditions

(CBS DETROIT) - The heat is on as the Detroit Grand Prix takes over downtown Detroit and the riverfront.

Sunshine and highs in the 90s are expected Friday.

More sunshine and heat in the 80s continue through Saturday and Sunday.

While conditions are beautiful, our hot and dry weather brings its own issues to drivers and the crews that keep them racing.

The hotter temps mean increase wear on tires and can cause overheating issues on them as well.

Slicks (tires used for IndyCar racing) have different levels of durability from C0 (hard) to C5 (soft). Hard is more durable but offers less grip. The Detroit track offers several tight turns where the grip will be important.

Heat is a big issue in the cockpit. Engine heat affects the driver, brakes produce a ton of heat, the design of the car actually helps direct heat into the cockpit, and low airflow in the cockpit doesn't aid in cooling. Add all of this to a day near 90 and we're in for a hot day for the drivers.

