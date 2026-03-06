Father of Detroit funeral repast shooting victim speaks on daughter's killing, seeks justice

Two people were killed at a funeral repast on Detroit's east side in late February.

One of those victims was 22-Haja Cedano, who lived in Kentucky but was in Michigan for the funeral of a friend who died in a car crash.

"I can understand a club, a party, people get drunk, they do stuff, but a repast, it's kind of hard to believe," said Haja's father, Jose Cedano.

"Anywhere that she was, she was vibrant. Always had a smile on her face. Just knowing that she's not going to be around anymore, it sucks, man. It's a terrible feeling."

Police say the shooting occurred in the parking lot outside of the funeral repast in the 19400 block of Sherwood. Police say dozens of people were there, and Haja's father hopes someone will identify the shooter.

When asked what he would say to the attendees of the repast, he said, "Talk to the authorities, see what they can do. But we have two families that are suffering."

Haja is described as being full of life. Her father describes his daughter as a lover of cooking and all things fashion.

"She's a singer, [she] loved singing, she writes her own music, and she already has music that has been recorded and ready to go," Cedano said.

Haja now leaves behind four siblings and a 3-year-old daughter. The family has struggled to break the news to Haja's daughter.

"She's another little vibrant little girl, and very talkative and very animated, so it's going to be very hard to break it to her," Cedano said.

Haja's father has been keeping in contact with local authorities. He says he was told by detectives that one person was arrested, but they were released 72 hours later.

"He [the investigator] also told me that they do have a warrant out for someone, but they just have to pick them up," Cedano said.



While Cedano isn't familiar with the city of Detroit, he's hoping his daughter's killing will spark change.

"The sheriff, your captain, your mayor – it's going to take some real effort to kind of minimize the dangers these young people are facing, not just them but the community as a whole," he told us.

Haja Cedano will soon be laid to rest. Her father is considering coming to Detroit and working with local community activists to curb gun violence.