Two people dead in Detroit shooting at funeral repast, police say

Two people have died, and two others were injured on Friday, Feb. 27, in a shooting at a funeral repast in Detroit.

Police responded to the shooting in the 19400 block of Sherwood. Police Captain Marcus Thirlkill says the two deceased victims were identified as a woman in her 20s and a man in his 30s. Their names were not immediately released.

The two other victims' conditions are unknown. Information on a suspect is currently unknown.

Thirlkill says about 100 people were attending the repast, and the shooting appeared to happen in a parking lot.

Police are asking that anyone who attended the repast contact police.

"This is a tragic event for those who were attending this event, and unfortunately, someone chose to use gun violence to resolve a situation," Thirlkill said.

Thirlkill says the Detroit Police Department, the Michigan State Police, the FBI, and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives are investigating.

This story is developing.