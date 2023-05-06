City of Detroit files lawsuit in attempt to demolish Mammoth Building

(CBS DETROIT) - The city of Detroit has filed a lawsuit to get a years-long eyesore demolished.

The city said the owner of the Mammoth Building located on Grand River Avenue and Greenfield Road neglected the property for years despite a promise for redevelopment.

"Many people like myself, we have great memories in this building, said Councilman James Tate during a Friday news conference.

But the building is now bringing feelings of frustration for so many residents in the area.

"We do not want eyesore and blight in our community," said resident George Perdue.

The building decayed over the years, and now the city has filed a lawsuit to get it demolished, calling it a public nuisance and a danger to the community.

"No longer are we going to stand to allow our community to receive what they deserve," Tate said.

The city said it cited the owner of the property nearly 100 times for code violations over the past year. Issues ranging from maintenance of the roof to the removal of graffiti.

"If you look at it, there's cracks in the infrastructure," Tate said.

The owner of the property, Herb Strather, was present during a news conference announcing the lawsuit. He said he supports the lawsuit, adding he too had plans to tear it down.

"We're happy they are tearing it down. You don't have to sue me," he said.

Strather also didn't deny the code violations, despite claiming he spends $20,000 a year to clean up the property

"I don't disagree. This has been a monster. Let's face it. This thing needs to be redeveloped," Strather said.

Strather said he wants to tear down the property to build what he calls a family and entertainment center. But he said the city isn't giving him the support to do it.

"The opportunity zone money we thought we were going to get went to Dan Gilbert. We could not redevelop our community because we did not get the funding."

As for the lawsuit, the city said Strather has 21 days to respond. Strather said is hoping he and the city can work something out.