Detroit father fights for justice after 1-year-old dies from fentanyl overdose

(CBS DETROIT) - A Detroit man continues to fight for justice one year after his child died from a fentanyl overdose.

The infant's death was ruled a homicide by police and the medical examiner, but the case was dropped by the prosecutor's office.

"I'm just not understanding. What is going on?" said Donnell Holmes.

Detroit father, Donnell Holmes, speaking with CBS News Detroit Reporter Alysia Burgio. CBS Detroit

Frustrated yet determined, Holmes hasn't stopped fighting for accountability.

On Aug. 22, 2023, the life of his 1-year-old boy, Prenteis KeLeo Goode, tragically ended at a relative's house.

"It was a fentanyl overdose. The medical examiner ruled it as a homicide, and they have an overwhelming amount of evidence against his mother," Holmes stated.

Detroit Police initially requested an arrest warrant, but the Wayne County Prosecutor's Office denied it.

"They're saying they don't have enough evidence. I mean you have the fentanyl, you have the baby, you have the fentanyl in the baby if you didn't find any in the house," said Holmes.

Pictured is one-year-old Prenteis KeLeo Goode who died from a fentanyl overdose on August 22, 2023. Donnell Holmes

Wayne County Prosecutor's Office issued the following statement:

"We received a warrant request that was reviewed and denied. There was insufficient evidence to charge either of the persons who were alleged to have been present in the home at the time. If in the future new evidence comes to light, we would certainly review that evidence to determine if we could issue charges. Unfortunately, at this time there is no new evidence to review that would change the decision to deny the case."

"I mean, you're putting a message out here that you can kill with fentanyl and get away with it," Holmes said.

A grieving dad with a plea to Prosecutor Kym Worthy.

"I would like for her to personally look at this case because something is not adding up here. I want justice for my son. Ya know…I can't rest," Holmes said.